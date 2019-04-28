Omaha Beach superb in final Derby workout; Upset in Downs’ feature race

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In his final turneup before his Run for the Roses, Omaha Beach was near perfect. The colt traveled five furlongs in a solid :59 seconds flat, the second fastest work during Saturday’s training at Churchill Downs.
" I wanted him to have one more good work, that’s all he needed," said Omaha Beach’s trainer, Hall of Famer Richard Mandella. “I’ve never had a 3-year-old doing this well this early in the season. He’s pure class and he’s filled out and has gotten better.”
On opening night of the Churchill spring meet, Jo Jo Air sprung an upset in the William Walker Stakes. Jo Jo Air took the feature and returned $30.40. The huge betting favorite in the Walker, Bulletin ran off -the-board and finished a surprising fourth.
