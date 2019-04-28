Pedestrian hit, killed in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man is dead after a late-night accident in Oldham County.
The call came in at 10:54 p.m. of a collision involving a pedestrian.
According to police, Austin L. Hanna, 23, was wearing dark clothing and walking on or near the roadway in the 2700 block of KY 146.
Police say Hanna was struck in the westbound lane, by a 2006 Dodge Dakota operated by a juvenile, also driving westbound.
Hanna was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oldham County officials say neither speed or alcohol are suspected as factors in the issue.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.