UK’s Snell drafted by the Steelers

Snell, a native Westerville, Ohio, concluded his illustrious three-year career with 3,873 rushing yards and 48 TDs in 39 games. He joined Herschel Walker as the only two players in Southeastern Conference history to rush for at least 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns in each of their first three seasons. He continued his onslaught on the UK record books, breaking or tying 14 school records during his career. He became the Wildcats’ all-time leading rusher in the Citrus Bowl, breaking the UK career rushing record of 3,835 yards held by Sonny Collins from 1972-75. He was named second-team All-America by Walter Camp Football Foundation, College Football News, USA Today, American Football Coaches Association and third-team All-America by AP and Athlon Sports. He also was a First-Team All-SEC choice in 2018. Snell is the 12th Kentucky player drafted by the Steelers, the first since Bud Dupree in 2015.