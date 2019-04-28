Woman driving down road helps save man, boy from burning home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Passerbys helped rescue a man from a burning home on Saturday.
That man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Firefighters arrived just after 6:30 p.m. to flames shooting from a home in the 900 block of Swan Street, near Breckenridge Street, in the Paristown Point neighborhood.
Louisville Fire & Rescue received the call as a rescue, but says a man and his elementary-school aged grandson, had already escaped.
Stacy Grimm told a WAVE 3 News photographer that she lives nearby and was driving by the home when she noticed the fire.
Grimm said she and a man helped a man in his 70s with limited mobility get out of the burning home.
A boy who Grimm said was 7 also made it out unharmed, as did an unknown number of dogs.
A Louisville Fire & Rescue major said the man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and that the boy's father arrived to pick him up.
The single-story home suffered heavy damage. Neighboring homes on both sides suffered exterior damage from heat and water.
Grimm said the smoke and flames were heaviest in the kitchen.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.
