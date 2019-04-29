Brewery moving into former Kroger building in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kroger on South Second Street closed more than two years ago. Now, there are plans to transform the old grocery store into a place where people can hang out, grab a drink and some food.
Spalding University bought the Kroger building and recently sold it to a Louisville based investor group, Domino Partners LLC, that has a vision for that neighborhood.
Domino Partners says they are going to turn the old grocery store to a microbrewery.
Spalding says they were never approached with a serious offer or proposal to open a new grocery store, so this is an opportunity to bring new life to the building.
Not having a grocery store in that area has been difficult on people who live and work in Old Louisville since that Kroger closed in 2017.
“It’s a good 10 minute drive to a good, decent grocery store,” Old Louisville resident Nicholas Trotter said.
Domino Partners bought the old Kroger building from Spalding University for close to a million dollars.
The microbrewery will be called Noble Funk Brewing.
“More than anything we wanted to create a space that people want to come back to,” Dominique Shrader, of Domino Partners, said. “Kroger, that building is like a big brick box. We are looking to open up that space, more natural light in there and to provide some outdoor space, green space out front to give the community a gathering spot there.”
Many are excited something will be moving into the space.
“We do love booze here, that’s what Kentucky’s all about," Trotter said. "So having another brewery in the area will be very lucrative.”
Domino Partners’ concept is to provide food in conjunction with the brewery. Spalding University says it will enhance the neighborhood and the area around campus.
Part of the deal with Domino Partners is that Spalding acquired three properties from Domino that will help the university expand.
Spalding will add classroom and lab space that will grow and enhance their academic programs.
Those properties include a building on 961 South Third Street that was a former retail showroom. Spalding plans to add classrooms and academic space at that location.
A warehouse at 940 South Third will be used for storage by the university and 200 West Breckinridge will continue to be leased to Taxi 7.
Domino Partners says they originally wanted to put the brewery at the 940 South Third location, but felt the old Kroger building has more potential.
Developers are finalizing plans for permitting. They hope to begin construction over the summer.
