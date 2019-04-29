Council member leads ‘Quiet Louisville’ event

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the most exciting times of the year in WAVE Country is being quieted down.
For the second year, Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith (D-District 4) led Quiet Louisville, an hour long meditation event, at Fourth Street Live!
"Louisville is a friendly city of faith where everyone is welcome,' Sexton Smith said. "In the midst of all this chaos, we would like to prove - we will prove - that we can find mindfulness, stillness and calmness and that we can settle ourselves down even in the busiest, most exciting week that our community, and possibly the entire world, experiences all together."
In addition to meditation, the event was combined music, wellness and more.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.