Ex-cop arrested for child exploitation, voyeurism

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A former law enforcement officer has been arrested on charges of voyeurism and child exploitation.
Kerry W. Freeberg, 56, was taken into custody April 24 after a SWAT situation on Indiana Highway 111 in Harrison County.
According to court documents, Freeberg intentionally videotaped a juvenile who was taking a shower at her Floyd County home. Information on the voyeurism charges say Freeberg used a camera to look into other people's homes on at least two occasions.
Chief Dennis Lemmel of the Palmyra Police Department said Freeberg served as a reserve officer for his department for a few months last year. Before that, Freeberg was with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for several years and worked as a school resource officer.
