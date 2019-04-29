Ex-cop arrested for child exploitation, voyeurism

Kerry W. Freeberg is charged with voyeurism and child exploitation. (Source: Harrison County, IN Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway | April 29, 2019 at 5:46 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 5:46 PM

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) - A former law enforcement officer has been arrested on charges of voyeurism and child exploitation.

Kerry W. Freeberg, 56, was taken into custody April 24 after a SWAT situation on Indiana Highway 111 in Harrison County.

According to court documents, Freeberg intentionally videotaped a juvenile who was taking a shower at her Floyd County home. Information on the voyeurism charges say Freeberg used a camera to look into other people's homes on at least two occasions.

Chief Dennis Lemmel of the Palmyra Police Department said Freeberg served as a reserve officer for his department for a few months last year. Before that, Freeberg was with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for several years and worked as a school resource officer.

