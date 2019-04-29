Family thanks strangers for saving 77-year-old trapped in burning home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Strangers saved a man and his grandson from a burning home in a daring rescue Saturday night. Now, the man’s son is thanking the unknown heroes for risking their lives to save another.
The fire happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Swan Street in Paristown Pointe. Frank Dewald, 77, was trapped inside and desperate for help, but by the time fire crews arrived, he had been pulled from the burning home.
Cell phone video shows the frantic moments one of Dewald’s sons saw the house with his son and father inside swallowed in flames.
“That’s my house,” he shouted from the street.
Little did he know, they were already safe and sound.
Stacey Grimm was driving by and saw she needed to step in. Screaming for help, Grimm immediately called 911.
“We noticed there was a man leaning up against the glass storm door there was a dog in the backyard,” Grimm said.
But there was no time to wait. Grimm and others that pulled over sprang into action.
“I said ‘somebody get the dog, I’m going to go in,’” Grimm recalled. “A guy goes in with me. He drags the man out of the house.”
Frank Dewald’s other son, James, told WAVE 3 News his father had a double knee replacement, so it’s difficult for him to walk.
“He can hardly walk. He wasn’t going to make it by himself,” James said.
Once at the scene, rescuers were also able to find the 7-year-old boy, hiding outside in terror.
“I don’t know how my nephew got away because he was in the back where the fire started,” James said. “He got out somehow. I don’t know how.”
James, while digging through the rubble of his childhood home, remembered how he left his father Saturday just ten minutes before the fire broke out.
He was unable to find important family documents and the family cat. Two dogs had been rescued from the home. James said he’s just grateful his father and nephew were spared.
“As long as they’re alive that’s all that counts,” James said. “I’d like to thank the woman who helped him out. I don’t know who you are, but I appreciate it.”
Louisville Fire is still investigating what caused the fire.
The family is looking to thank the rescuers in person. If you know them, email krust@wave3.com to be put in touch with the family.
The man who was rescued, Frank Dewald, has been released from the hospital and is resting at his daughter’s house.
