Final person moves out of CSX homeless camp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- The sprawling camp near the CSX railroad tracks at Baxter and Liberty streets was once lined with dozens of tents. However, earlier this month the railroad demanded that camp to be cleared out of safety concerns.
After hours of lugging his belongings out of his former home, one of the last people to leave the CSX homeless camp says he's trying to figure out where to go next.
"In Louisville this has been undisturbed land for quite some time.” said the man who call himself "Playboy." “I've never been forced out here."
That changed Monday, the last day the CSX Railroad required all campers to leave the property off Baxter and Liberty.
“[We’re] getting people moved without incident and as passionate as possible,” said Jeff Gill, an outreach worker at St. John Center for Homeless Men.
Gill and other outreach workers came to the site every day for a week to give emotional support and housing advice to the residents forced to move.
"It plays a huge emotional impact and it triggers anxiety,” Gill said.
Playboy has lived at the camp for nearly two years. Gill said it’s emotionally draining for campers to move or lose their belongings.
"When you have nothing, having something that means something to you means everything,” Gill said.
Gill's goal was to make sure the move was as painless as possible.
"It allowed them to build their own city,” said Gill. “The community is now no longer and spread throughout the city."
"We call it camp nowhere and now it's nowhere anymore,” Playboy said.
Playboy has no plans of moving into a shelter. If an urban campground was created, Playboy said not interested in that arrangement either.
According to Gill, for some people living in a shelter can trigger their emotional damage or mental illness. Rules can be interpreted as a form of control.
When camps shut down Gill said it make it harder for support groups to find and connect with the people who need help.
The majority of the people Gill helped during the transition said they will not be moving into homeless shelters. Instead they found new homes around the city in areas they consider safe.
We reached out to CSX for a new statement after the camp was cleared out. CSX said it has nothing new to add.
