FORECAST: Mix of summer and spring this week

- Isolated strong t-storms possible late Wednesday
An isolated shower may try to form as that happens but most areas will remain dry.
It will be a breezy and much warmer afternoon into the 80s. South winds will keep us much warmer tonight as well with lows only in the 60s.
The south flow really ramps up on Tuesday with summer-like temperatures into the upper 80s for the city. Mid 80s expected elsewhere.
There will be an isolated t-storm risk for mainly our Indiana counties. A cold front we start to approach late Wednesday. It still looks to be a very warm day but thunderstorms will be on the increase. Some could be strong if they can make it this far east. Something to watch.
The front will then “linger” Thursday and Friday with waves of low pressure tracking along it. This will keep the rain chance fairly high Thursday and even parts of Friday. The location of the front will be crucial on how far north each little “wave” of rain will reach. Louisville looks to be right on the edge of the waves for Friday and Saturday. Too close to call at this point.
Stay close to forecast changes as the week evolves.
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much warmer; Isolated shower (20%); HIGH: 83°
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and warmer; LOW: 66°
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny and very warm; Isolated t-storms (20%); HIGH: 88°
OAKS PREVIEW: Risk for showers/thunder (40%) Temp: 73° DERBY PREVIEW: Risk for showers near/south of the track (30%) Temp: 70°
