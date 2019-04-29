FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms increasing midweek

- A few gusty thunderstorms late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Derby week is off and running and it will come with its usual weather challenges.
Rain chances are minimal through the evening hours and return to an isolated fashion Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 60s overnight will be help up with the partly cloudy skies in place across WAVE Country. The mild start to our Tuesday will mean an extra warm finish - highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A frontal boundary will work closer to the area by mid week increasing rain/thunderstorm chances. We’ll bump rain chances up into the likely category by late Wednesday and Thursday. As the front approaches late Wednesday a few of the thunderstorms could be strong. As the front settles south it will slow and hang around for a few days. The location of the front will be key on where our highest precipitation chances occur throughout the latter part of the week and weekend.
As this point, with the highest chances for precipitation as the front passes late Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll keep scattered chances in Friday and Saturday for Louisville with higher chances to our south.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the week as we are able to be more precise on the track of this frontal boundary.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 64°
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm, isolated thunderstorms (20% chance). HIGH: 86°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms (40% chance). HIGH: 85°
OAKS DAY PREVIEW: Risk for showers/thunder (40%). Temp: 73°
DERBY DAY PREVIEW: Risk for showers near/south of the track (30%). Temp: 70°
