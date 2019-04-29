Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman with a mental disability who is in need of medication has disappeared.
LMPD officials distributed a news release Monday afternoon, announcing the disappearance of 33-year-old- Erica McMahan.
She is described as being 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.
McMahan was last seen near the 11600 block of Summit Crest Drive, wearing a T-shirt and black pajamas.
She may be driving a 2017 orange Jeep Renegade. with Kentucky license plate 670GP.
Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 immediately.
