Golden Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
By John P. Wise | April 29, 2019 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated April 29 at 3:26 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman with a mental disability who is in need of medication has disappeared.

LMPD officials distributed a news release Monday afternoon, announcing the disappearance of 33-year-old- Erica McMahan.

She is described as being 5-feet-2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

McMahan was last seen near the 11600 block of Summit Crest Drive, wearing a T-shirt and black pajamas.

She may be driving a 2017 orange Jeep Renegade. with Kentucky license plate 670GP.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911 immediately.

