Hole left in school after truck crashes into building

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A crash into a Southern Indiana school caused some serious damage and landed a man in police custody.
Around 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Scottsburg police were called to Scottsburg High School on a report that a vehicle had struck the school building.
Arriving officers saw a red truck with damage to its front end driving across a grassy area. The truck then took off on US 31. After a chase lasting about one mile, police caught the driver, Charles S. Baker II.
Baker was being treated at University of Louisville Hospital for injuries he received in the crash. Once released, Baker will be charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement.
The impact by Baker’s truck left a large hole in the side of the school building.
