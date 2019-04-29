Kentucky AG sues governor over teacher sickout subpoenas

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit to stop subpoenas aimed at obtaining the names of teachers that participated in sickouts that caused canceled classes.
Beshear is asking a judge to order a temporary restraining order to keep school districts from having to release those names to Gov. Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
Last week, Bevin and the Labor Cabinet did not rescind the subpoenas, after request made by Beshear on April 13.
Before Beshear announced anything on Monday, Bevin tweeted out a statement from his chief of staff saying Beshear is more concerned about politics than he is the law. I added that it became clear when he used campaign resources to promote this "stunt."
It also said Beshear's "fear-mongering rhetoric about fining teachers is untrue."
"I use my personal account, that's what that is, to promote the Attorney General's Office, while he uses his official account to attack his political enemies," said Beshear, "but [Bevin] has been doing this for years."
Beshear says he has requested a May 6 hearing for the restraining order.
