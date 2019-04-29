Kentucky Oaks 145 post positions, morning line odds set

By Sarah Jackson | April 29, 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 11:29 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The field is set for the 145th Kentucky Oaks.

The post position draw was held Monday morning.

The post positions and morning line odds are below:

1) Out for a Spin (15-1)

2) Chocolate Kisses (20-1)

3) Lady Apple (20-1)

4) Bellafina (2-1)

5) Flor de la Mar (20-1)

6) Positive Spirit (30-1)

7) Jaywalk (8-1)

8) Motion Emotion (15-1)

9) Liora (20-1)

10) Champagne Anyone (6-1)

11) Jeltrin (15-1)

12) Street Band (15-1)

13) Serengeti Empress (8-1)

14) Restless Rider (6-1)

Fourteen fillies are slated to run in the eleventh race on May 3.

Two additional horses, Dunbar Road (5-1) and Point of Honor (30-1), are also eligible to race should a horse scratch.

