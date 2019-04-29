Kentucky Oaks 145 post positions, morning line odds set

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The field is set for the 145th Kentucky Oaks.
The post position draw was held Monday morning.
The post positions and morning line odds are below:
1) Out for a Spin (15-1)
2) Chocolate Kisses (20-1)
3) Lady Apple (20-1)
4) Bellafina (2-1)
5) Flor de la Mar (20-1)
6) Positive Spirit (30-1)
7) Jaywalk (8-1)
8) Motion Emotion (15-1)
9) Liora (20-1)
10) Champagne Anyone (6-1)
11) Jeltrin (15-1)
12) Street Band (15-1)
13) Serengeti Empress (8-1)
14) Restless Rider (6-1)
Fourteen fillies are slated to run in the eleventh race on May 3.
Two additional horses, Dunbar Road (5-1) and Point of Honor (30-1), are also eligible to race should a horse scratch.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.