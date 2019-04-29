Larry King is hospitalized after chest pains

(CNN/Gray News) – Talk show host Larry King is in the hospital recovering from heart surgery.
Ora TV, King’s digital television network, released an update on his condition Monday.
It said the former CNN interviewer underwent a procedure to address chest pains.
Doctors performed an agioplasty and inserted stents to reopen king’s previous bypass.
The 85-year-old has had several heart attacks.
King underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 1987.
Ora TV said he didn’t have a heart attack this time.
King is said to be in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.
