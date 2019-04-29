Man arrested after two shot over dog feces

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested after two people were shot in an argument over dog waste.
According to his the arrest report Glen Gholar, 38, was arrested Friday night just a few hours following the shooting at 3200 Larkwood Avenue.
A woman was shot on the face and a man was shot multiple times.
Police said they argued about a dog’s waste at their apartment’s yard. They later tracked the suspect down and found a gun in the car.
Gholar is charged with assault in the first.
The victims were in serious condition but are expected to survive.
