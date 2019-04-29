Man arrested after two shot over dog feces

Gholar was arrested in connection to a double shooting in Shawnee.
April 28, 2019 at 10:52 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 10:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested after two people were shot in an argument over dog waste.

According to his the arrest report Glen Gholar, 38, was arrested Friday night just a few hours following the shooting at 3200 Larkwood Avenue.

A woman was shot on the face and a man was shot multiple times.

Two people were injured in a shooting on Larkwood Avenue in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Police said they argued about a dog’s waste at their apartment’s yard. They later tracked the suspect down and found a gun in the car.

Gholar is charged with assault in the first.

The victims were in serious condition but are expected to survive.

