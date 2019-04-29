Man shot, killed by Clarksville police identified

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) – The man shot and killed by a Clarksville Police Department officer has been identified.
According to Indiana State Police, Max David Helton, 43, of Clarksville, was shot around on April 26.
Police had been called to a home in the 500 block of West Howard Street on a report of a domestic disturbance around 10:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they saw Helton with a gun in the doorway of the home. Police said Helton went inside the home and barricaded himself and the person who called police.
ISP said officers encountered Helton again and he was still armed. Police asked him to drop his weapon and Helton refused, according to ISP. At least one officer from the Clarksville Police Department shot him.
Officers rendered aid to Helton who was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The names of the officers involved have not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
