Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-65 in Bartholomew County
By Sarah Jackson | April 29, 2019 at 6:09 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 6:31 AM

JONESVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County.

Indiana State Police Corporal Patrick Williams confirmed the pedestrian was hit by a semi in the construction zone on I-65 south near the 58-mile marker around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews were responded around 3:30 a.m. Monday. (Source: Natasha Nova)
Williams said after the initial crash a second semi rear-ended the first semi.

Traffic is being diverted at the 64 mile marker.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

