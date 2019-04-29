Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on I-65 in Bartholomew County

JONESVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi on Interstate 65 in Bartholomew County.
Indiana State Police Corporal Patrick Williams confirmed the pedestrian was hit by a semi in the construction zone on I-65 south near the 58-mile marker around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Williams said after the initial crash a second semi rear-ended the first semi.
Traffic is being diverted at the 64 mile marker.
The name of the pedestrian has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
