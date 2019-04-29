Police talk Derby Week security, street closures and traffic restrictions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released traffic plans the Pegasus Parade, Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby.
Street closures for the Pegasus Parade begin at 6 a.m. Thursday and streets won't reopen until after 8 p.m.
Parts of Broadway, along which the parade travels east to west from Campbell Street to 9th Street, will start shutting down at 1 p.m.
To view the full list of street closures and times, click on the appropriate link:
New this year for Oaks Day and Derby Day is that traffic on Southern Parkway will not be reversed. It will remain as two-way traffic with priority given to the southbound traffic.
One thing that has not changed is safety and security of those in attendance.
"We have sound plans for both traffic and security and will be able to address any type of issue or situation that is thrown our way," said Lt. Dale Massey of LMPD. "Our primary goal, duties and responsibilities for our personnel, is the overall goal, to ensure the safety and security for the event, obviously. Respond to criminal activity, any other situations that arise, provide safety and security to our citizens that are at this event, and to have emergency and contingency plans built in for any type of emergences."
To view the list of Oaks Day and Derby Day traffic restrictions, click on the links below.
