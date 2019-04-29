Trump has made 10,000 false statements, fact-checker says

(CNN) - The Washington Post said President Donald Trump has passed the 10,000 mark on his number of false or misleading statements since Inauguration Day.
The newspaper's staff has been tracking his falsehoods and misstatements since he took office. As of Saturday night, it had Trump's official count at 10,111 false or misleading statements in 828 days.
Glenn Kessler, the Post's fact-checker, said he made an additional 45 in one interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Sunday.
Over the past seven months, Kessler said the commander-in-chief has averaged about 23 a day.
Many of the misstatements are about immigration issues, the Mueller probe, foreign trade talks and his accomplishments.
The Post said, over time, the president's statements have been straying even further from the truth.
