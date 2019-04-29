Woodstock 50th anniversary festival canceled

(Gray News) - A star-studded concert set for the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock festival has been called off, according to a principal investor.
A spokesperson for Japanese advertising company Dentsu, which planned to finance the show, said they did not believe the production could be “executed as an event worthy of the Woodstock brand name,” according to Rolling Stone. Also mentioned was concern about ensuring the health and safety of attendees and performers.
"As a result and after careful consideration, Dentsu Aegis Network’s Amplifi Live, a partner of Woodstock 50, has decided to cancel the festival," the company stated. "As difficult as it is, we believe this is the most prudent decision for all parties involved."
Tickets for the show were supposed to go on sale April 22 but had been delayed. The still-active website on Monday named acts including Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, The Killers and Dead & Company for the three-day event.
Merchandise appears to still be for sale.
The festival was set to take place in Watkins Glen, NY, about 115 miles from the original Woodstock site. A different 50th anniversary concert planned at the original Bethel, NY, grounds also is planned, the Associated Press reported.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.