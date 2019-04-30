Beer, Here! IU to sell alcohol at football games

In considering this move, Indiana University Athletics commissioned Wasserman to study the desirability of introducing beer and wine sales at its home football games. In examining the more than 50 other schools that sell alcohol to the general public at their stadiums, the study found that its introduction resulted in improved game-day experience and attendance (with overall attendance at sporting events on the decline nationally, the introduction of alcohol sales has reversed that trend at numerous schools); and a reduction in alcohol-related incidents and safety issues in the stadium (as an example, Ohio State University reported a 65 percent drop in alcohol-related incidents the first year it served alcohol to the general public, while West Virginia reported a 35 percent decline).