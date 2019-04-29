Chlorine fumes in Central City hospitalize more than 20 people, officials say

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - Two dozen people in Central City were hospitalized after breathing in dangerous fumes early Monday.
Dispatchers say crews were working with chlorine at the pool in the Convention Center on Golden Tide Avenue when several people became overwhelmed by the fumes.
They say about 50 people evacuated the building.
According to Owensboro Health Officials, 24 people were treated at the Muhlenberg Community Hospital on Monday. Hospital officials say each person was required to stay a minimum of four hours.
Other people with underlying respiratory issues are being watched more carefully.
Signs to look for include:
- coughing
- discomfort with breathing
- vomiting.
On Tuesday, the number if people seeking treatment at the hospital from this incident was up to 34, according to Brian Hamby with Owensboro Health.
14 News has learned the city runs the convention center.
We called and left a message for the Mayor’s office but have not heard back as of Monday evening.
Ambulances from four neighboring counties drove to Central City to help transport the victims.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.