Clarksville adult bookstore and theater fighting to keep business license

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - After years of violations, attorneys for Theatair X made their case to the town council, saying the latest attempts to revoke its business license should be dismissed.
Four arrests in February threaten the future of the adult business on U.S. 31.
Councilmembers have five days to make a decision. The public will get 48-hours notice in advance of a public meeting.
“It needs to go away permanently,” Mark Cox, a Clark County resident, said.
Cox was one of dozens of Clark County residents concerned with the future of Theatair X. At a public hearing on Monday night, he said the arrest of four people on public nudity and public indecency charges is exactly why he is opposed to the business.
“The exploitation of women is wrong and it's wrong because God says it is wrong,” Cox said.
The recent arrests prompted the town of Clarksville’s efforts to revoke Theatair X’s business license. An attorney for the business, H. Louis Sikin, said notices of a past suspension never made it to the appropriate party.
“You never sent anything directly to Mister Marks?” Sirkin asked at the meeting.
“No, I did not," Clarksville Building Commissioner Rick Barr responded, "but it’s the same token, I would say, I wouldn’t send anything directly to Steve Jobs if I were dealing with Apple.”
Sirkin also argued the town of Clarksville cannot prove Theatair X employees knew the intentions of the individuals who were arrested.
Cox said he is tired of the back and forth. He said his faith led him to what he hopes will be the future of Theatair X.
“I’ll be glad if it is shut down,” Cox said. “I want it to be shut down in Jesus’ name. That’s why it is wrong. He is the standard of what is right and wrong.”
The town council went into executive discussion to deliberate and will not comment on this case until a decision is made.
