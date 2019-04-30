Clarksville names walking path after late Ray Lewis

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The city of Clarksville is honoring a long-time member of its Parks and Recreation board.
The Gateway Park Walking Path is now named for Ray Lewis, who served on the board for 27 years.
Lewis also was a math teacher and athletics director at Clarksville High School.
Tuesday marked one year since he passed away.
“I cannot say enough about his quality, his integrity,” Clark County School Board President Bill Wilson said. “He was my friend. And he helped develop this and everything else through our Parks Department.”
City officials decided the path was a good way to remember Lewis because he loved the outdoors and nature walks.
