DuPont Manual tops list of Kentucky’s best high schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U.S. News and World Report has released their list of best high schools in Kentucky and a number of schools from WAVE Country are ranked at the top 10.
The annual list ranks duPont Manual as the best high school in the Commonwealth and 30th nationally.
J. Graham Brown School is ranked second, with North Oldham, South Oldham and Male coming in at numbers six, seven and eight, respectively.
Five more WAVE Country schools are listed in the Top 40. To view the list and see where your high school ranks, click here.
