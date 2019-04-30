FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms remain through Derby Day

- Isolated strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Most of us will stay dry overnight tonight but it will be warm and muggy. You’ll likely need the A/C on to keep the humidity out of your house!
For Wednesday, we’ll see scattered storms develop during the late afternoon, especially in Southern Indiana and those areas in Kentucky along I-64. Some of these storms late afternoon through early evening will put down gusty winds and small hail, most staying below severe limits.
Another afternoon and early evening storm potential arrives for Thursday, which again poses a wind and hail threat. These storms will be more numerous so we’ll have to watch their evolution carefully for those heading to the Republic Bank Pegasus Parade.
A round of rain moving through late Thursday night into early Friday will actually help to keep Oaks Day somewhat drier during the afternoon. The best chance of rain during the day on Friday looks to be south of Louisville, with highs in the lower 70s thanks to the cold front being to our south as well.
The all-important Derby Day forecast keeps a scattered shower chance with highs near 70 degrees. The best rain chance on Saturday will be south of Louisville. By the time the race rolls around most of the rain close to or in Louisville should push farther south of us with the front itself, leaving Churchill Downs drier.
We’ll be fine tuning that forecast over the next several days as new data arrives. The latter half of this weekend looks assuredly drier with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. LOW: 67°
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered thunderstorms, especially north (30%). HIGH: 85°
THURSDAY: Cloudy, periods of showers and thunderstorms (60% chance). HIGH: 80°
OAKS PREVIEW: Showers and thunderstorms likely early (60%), scattered afternoon (40% chance). Temp: 73°
DERBY PREVIEW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms (30%). Temp: 70°
