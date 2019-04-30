FORECAST: A taste of June weather today

- Isolated strong t-storms possible Wednesday and Thursday
There is still a faint trigger around to spark a shower over the next 3-4 hours across southern Indiana. After that chance fades, very little will have a chance to develop on the radar as we really warm things up today into the mid 80s.
A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible far north and west. It will be a muggy night ahead with temperatures struggling to drop below 70 degrees in the city.
A squall-line of strong/severe thunderstorms will be racing toward WAVE Country overnight/early Wednesday. Once they enter our western counties, they will fade out. We will monitor that setup tonight for any adjustments.
Thunderstorms look to re-develop Wednesday afternoon across IN and drop south into Kentucky by Wednesday night. Some could be locally strong when they first develop in Indiana.
Expect a scattering of thunderstorms Thursday with the exact timing to be determined in terms of impact for the Pegasus Parade.
The setup for Oaks and Derby still involves a rain but we are starting to get some timing clues. It appears the Oaks Day rain chance will be early in the day and fading by afternoon.
The Derby Day chance looks to be the opposite, highest late in the day into Derby Night. It is still early and a few hours and a few miles makes a big difference you try to get specific.
Stay close to forecast updates.
TODAY: 20% Shower risk early; Otherwise, Partly Sunny and very warm; 20% Afternoon t-storm north; Breezy again; HIGH: 86°
TONIGHT: Muggy night; T-storm risk far west after 3am (20%); LOW: 69°
WEDNESDAY: Hazy and humid; Scattered t-storms, especially north (40%); HIGH: 85°
OAKS PREVIEW: Risk for showers/thunder early (60%) Temp: 73°
DERBY PREVIEW: Risk for showers near/south of the track late (40%) Temp: 70°
