Kentucky Derby 145 post positions, morning-line odds set

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The post position draw for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby took place at Churchill Downs on Tuesday morning.
The field of 20 horses is slated to Run for the Roses on Saturday on WAVE 3 News.
The post positions and morning-line odds are listed below:
1) War of Will (20-1)
2) Tax (20-1)
3) By My Standards (20-1)
4) Gray Magician (50-1)
5) Improbable (6-1)
6) Vekoma (20-1)
7) Maximum Security (10-1)
8) Tacitus (10-1)
9) Plus Que Parfait (30-1)
10) Cutting Humor (30-1)
11) Haikal (30-1)
12) Omaha Beach (4-1)
13) Code of Honor (15-1)
14) Win Win Win (15-1)
15) Master Fencer (50-1)
16) Game Winner (5-1)
17) Roadster (6-1)
18) Long Range Toddy (30-1)
19) Spinoff (30-1)
20) Country House (30-1)
Bode Express (30-1) is also eligible to run if a horse is scratched by 9 a.m. on Friday.
