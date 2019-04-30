KFC Yum! Center executive, former Card, charged with OWI

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A former University of Louisville basketball player and KFC Yum! Center executive has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in New Albany.
The News and Tribune reports Robbie Valentine, 55, was pulled over by Indiana State Police on Saturday night, accused of running a stop sign.
Police say Valentine failed field sobriety tests and blew a point .155 at the jail.
Valentine was previously arrested for OWI in Clark County in 2010. He was a member of the Greater Clark County Schools board at the time.
That case ended in a guilty plea to an amended charge of reckless driving.
Valentine was a member of UofL’s 1986 National Championship team and was inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame in 2000.
KFC Yum! Center officials told WAVE 3 News, “Because this is a legal issue involving an employee of our venue, we are unable to provide any comment.”
