KY soldier charged in Indianapolis homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - A U.S. Army non-commissioned officer from Hardin County has been arrested in connection with a murder in Indianapolis.
German Parra, 26, of Elizabethtown, is a military police sergeant currently on active duty at Fort Knox.
The shooting, which happened April 7, left a 16-year-old dead. Police said it was recorded on a nearby surveillance camera.
Another 16-year-old, who was arrested four days after the shooting, said that he and Parra went after the victim in retaliation for the robbery of the teen's brother some months earlier. The teen also said he had been threatened by the victim for days before the deadly encounter.
Parra was taken into custody April 23 by U.S. Marshals on an Indiana warrant for murder. He is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Indianapolis.
