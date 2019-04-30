KY Teacher of the Year skips White House ceremony to protest Trump administration’s policies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two state teachers of the year, including one from Louisville, have skipped a White House ceremony to protest President Donald Trump’s administration’s education policies.
News outlets reported that award-winning teachers Jessica Dueñas and Kelly Holstine decided not the attend Monday’s ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Dueñas was teaching special education classes at Oldham Middle School when she was named Teacher of the Year.
Dueñas told the Courier Journal that she feels like the Trump administration’s support of school choice is “clearly attacking public education.” She won for her work as a special educator in Oldham County but now teaches in Jefferson County.
Holstine teaches English at an alternative high school in Shakopee, Minn. She told the Star Tribune that her students frequently face discrimination and the current administration’s polices hurt them.
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos attended the event and recognized the National Teacher of the Year. Trump did not attend.
