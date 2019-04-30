Law Day celebrates free speech, press, society

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A celebration of free speech, free press and free society took place Tuesday in Jefferson Square Park.
Tuesday was Law Day, a national day set aside to celebrate the rule of law.
Law Day provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strives to achieve justice, and contributes to the freedoms that all Americans share.
“Law Day was created to keep the discussions of democracy ongoing and more importantly relevant,” Jefferson County Officer of the Circuit Court Clerk Kevin Smalley said. “Personally, I think Law Day is as important now as ever, given the decline of civic education in our schools, and the decline of civil discourse in general.”
Law Day is usually held on May 1, but was moved up this year due to Kentucky Derby events. It was founded in 1958 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.