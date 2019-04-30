Louisville man threw Molotov cocktail at neighbor’s yard, police say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors, and trying to burn their house down with a Molotov cocktail.
Police said Aaron Messer threw a Molotov cocktail into his neighbor’s yard on Euclid Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A fire was burning when crews arrived, and four young children were asleep in the house.
Firefighters saw Messer come out of his own yard with a gun and ordered his neighbors on the ground.
When police arrived, they found two B.B. guns in Messer’s home.
He’s now facing several charges.
