Man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A LaRue County man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.
Elizabethtown police say Cory Lawler, 40, of Hodgenville, attacked the woman shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday leaving visible scratches and bruising on her eye.
Police say Lawler also destroyed part of a home in the 500 block of Madison Street. Lawler is also accused of vandalizing the victim's vehicle and told her he was going to set it on fire.
Arrested after a short foot chase, Lawler was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on multiple charges, which include attempted arson and assault-domestic violence. He was also served with two active arrest warrants.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.