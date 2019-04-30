Man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend

Cory Lawler is charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A LaRue County man is facing charges after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Elizabethtown police say Cory Lawler, 40, of Hodgenville, attacked the woman shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday leaving visible scratches and bruising on her eye.

Police say Lawler also destroyed part of a home in the 500 block of Madison Street. Lawler is also accused of vandalizing the victim's vehicle and told her he was going to set it on fire.

Arrested after a short foot chase, Lawler was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on multiple charges, which include attempted arson and assault-domestic violence. He was also served with two active arrest warrants.

