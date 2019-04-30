Missing Florida child in need of life-saving treatment found with parents at KY hotel

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police searched the state of Florida for a toddler who needs life-saving medical treatment, but the three-year-old boy was found in Georgetown, Kentucky.
The child’s parents, Taylor Bland-Ball, 22, and Joshua McAdams, 28, did not take him to the hospital for a medically-necessary procedure one week ago, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office told WFLA.
The little boy, also named Joshua McAdams, has a “life-threatening” medical condition that needs immediate treatment, police said. Officials could not share more details due to HIPAA regulations.
When Florida officials went to the family’s home in Tampa to serve a court order to take custody of the child, the family was gone.
On Monday evening, Georgetown, Kentucky police confirmed to WKYT they found the boy at a hotel with both of his parents.
EMTs treated the toddler at the hotel, but also took him to a hospital. Officials said he is safe.
WKYT reported the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services is working to resolve the situation with the family.
Child neglect charges are pending against the parents in the state Florida. At this time, the parents do not face charges in Kentucky.
