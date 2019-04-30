Overturned semi blocking I-65 S ramp, forcing detoured traffic across toll bridge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An overturned tractor trailer has blocked a ramp onto I-65 South in downtown Louisville.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the semi overturned around 8:15 p.m., blocking the ramp from I-71S/I-64W to I-65 South.
Crews are on scene trying to right the trailer and tow it away, but KYTC warned it could take four to five hours -- until 1 or 2 a.m. Tuesday.
At this time, officials are rerouting traffic across the Lincoln Bridge on I-65 North into Indiana and back across the Kennedy Bridge into Louisville.
Drivers should avoid the area.
Trimarc said no one was injured.
