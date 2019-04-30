PRP’s Mabrey resigns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pleasure Ridge Park boys head basketball coach Dale Mabrey informed the school in a letter, dated April 29, that he is resigning his position. Mabrey has been the Panthers head coach for 38 seasons.
Here is the letter:
As Ben Sweetland once said, “Success is a Journey, not a destination.”
Well, what a journey my 38 years as head basketball coach at PRP has been. It has been a labor of love. Love for the sport, school and the community and while at the same time, having had the time of my life!
I feel that I have given everything that I had to give to this great basketball program, heart and soul, over the 40 years that I have been a part of Pleasure Ridge Park High School. I may not have made everyone happy along the way, but who really can? I am very proud to have spent my entire career coaching and teaching at the greatest high school in Kentucky and one of the finest high schools in our nation, Pleasure Ridge Park High School.
I am also very proud of all our accomplishments over these 40 years: 38 years as Head Coach, 1 year as JV Coach, and 1 year as Freshman Coach.
Some of these many accomplishments include:
*All Time Winningest Basketball Coach in Jefferson County
*A career record of 937 wins/274 Losses
(An average of 25 wins a season for 38 seasons, a 77% winning average)
KEY ACCOMPLISHMENTS:
* 1 KHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP(1989)
* 3 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP APPEARANCES
* 7 STATE FINAL FOUR APPEARANCES
* 3 STATE QUARTER –FINALISTS
* 22 STATE TOURNAMENT VICTORIES
* 13 Sixth (6th) REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
* 21 REGIONAL FINALISTS
* 33 DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
* 6 L.I.T. CHAMPIONSHIPS
* 11 L.I.T. FINALISTS
* 29 “TWENTY WIN SEASONS” (17 twenty win seasons in a row)
* 22 “TWENTY FIVE WIN SEASONS”
* 6 “THIRTY WIN SEASONS”
***NATIONS 5TH LONGEST HOME WINNING STREAK AT 101 CONSECUTIVE WINS AT ONE TIME
All these many accomplishments could not have been possible without the help of my long time right hand men, Coach Larry Kihnley and Coach Mike Baxter who have been with me every step of the way. What a team that we have made. I could never be able to repay them for all their loyalty and dedication. They are two of the BEST!
I would like to thank my coaches, my players, my support staff, past and present, my family and my friends for all their support and loyalty along the way. Without everyone working together this successful journey would not have been possible.
There comes a time in everyone’s life when you know that it’s time for change. I know the “Panthers” will continue their winning ways. It has been both an honor and a joy to have been a teacher and coach at the “GREATEST’ high school in Kentucky and I thank the administration, past and present, for this great opportunity that was entrusted to me.
At this time I respectfully submit my resignation as Head Boys Basketball Coach and only wish the very best for the school and the Basketball program. “Once a Panther, Always a Panther”…
As the song “Big Yellow Taxi” goes, “That you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone….and I’m sure I will miss being an integral part of this great basketball program each and every day for the rest of my life, but its time for change.
BEST WISHES TO ALL
PRP athletic director Nick Waddell said, “We will formally issue a statement tomorrow, per Coach Mabrey’s wishes.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.