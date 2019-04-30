Search for missing Indianapolis 8-month-old continues

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Indianapolis police are continuing to search for clues that will lead them to an 8-month-old girl now missing for nearly two months.
Amiah Robertson was reported missing on March 8. She was last seen with Robert Lyons, her mother's boyfriend.
The girl was suppose to be taken to a babysitter's house, but the sitter said she never arrived.
Tuesday, Indianapolis police searched the garage and backyard of the sitter's home, even digging up some of the backyard. Investigators say no evidence was found.
"We pray she's found," said Debbie Campbell, a neighbor, "whether she's alive or in peace."
Lyons is a person of interest in the case which, at one time, was called a homicide investigation.
