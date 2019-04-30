Should JCPS principals lacking ‘capacity to lead’ according to KDE audit be let go?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new report finds two more Jefferson County Public Schools principals at low-performing schools are not meeting leadership expectations.
Those findings came from an audit by the Kentucky Department of Education.
Despite positive feedback regarding the leadership team at Valley High School, the state ultimately found interim principal Jeffrey Gossett is not equipped to manage turnaround efforts.
Olmsted Academy South’s review indicated a lack of organization and found “no systematic and focused improvement process.” Auditors recommend the district reassign principal Angela Allen.
A previous audit found principals from Shelby Traditional and Johnsontown Road Elementary aren't fit to lead, either.
"From what I’m hearing, people were surprised that the recommendation came down to make that decision,” Sam Corbett said.
Corbett is a former JCPS board member and the WAVE 3 News education expert.
"This is going to be a really critical decision for Dr. Pollio,” Corbett said.
It’s one that could have a big impact on the district’s relationship with state education leaders, according to Corbett.
“Their recommendation ultimately is going to be pretty subjective and yet these decisions that Dr. Pollio will make are pretty big decisions, particularly for the four people involved, it potentially could be a career ending decision," Corbett said. "I don’t think we want to take the recommendations lightly, but at the same time we have to think about how it impacts not just that individual but the whole school.”
In a statement Friday, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio highlighted all the positives in the audit.
Eleven principals got positive reviews and the KDE determined they do have the capacity to lead. The district is reviewing the recommendations and said they will make a decision at a later time.
