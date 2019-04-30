IN student detained after Instagram post with gun, phrase ‘tomorrow is going to be a good day’

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) - A 16-year-old high school student was recently detained at the Dearborn County Juvenile Center because of a threat conveyed on Instagram, authorities said.
The teen, a student at East Central High School, was detained April 29 and accused of intimidation with a deadly weapon. The school’s assistant principal had learned about an Instagram post featuring a student holding an assault-style rifle, authorities said, with the words: “Tomorrow is going to be a good day.”
Vice Principal Chad Swinney spoke to the student, who told him the picture featured an air soft gun with the orange tip hidden, adding the post was a joke, though it did reference to shooting up the school.
Dearborn County deputies were called to investigate, and the teen was later charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon and immediately taken to the juvenile center.
“When students post pictures and make remarks implying that a school is going to be shot up, we take these allegations very seriously,” stated Prosecuting Attorney Lynn Deddens. “Schools are for education and threats to do harm will not be tolerated.”
It is important to remember that criminal charges are merely allegations and individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty.
