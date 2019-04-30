Work to cause overnight closure of SB I-65 exit ramp on Derby weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The main exit ramp from Interstate 65 South into downtown Louisville is scheduled to be closed for a time starting on Oaks night.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the ramp from I-65 South to Jefferson Street and Brook Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
The closure will allow for the ramp to be repaved.
KYTC says the the work schedule may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.
