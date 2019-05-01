Bevin could call special session to focus on pension

Pension, medical marijuana and sports betting have been hot topics during this session.
May 1, 2019 at 6:16 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 6:16 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers could be called back to the state Capitol soon for a special session.

Lawmakers have not been given official notice but there are rumblings in Frankfort Governor Matt Bevin will call the session for May 6.

The session would focus on a pension bill crafted by the Bevin administration. That bill would allow some agencies that get state funds to exit the pension system without paying all that they owe.

Bevin vetoed a similar measure last month.

Democratic Senator Morgan McGarvey, of Louisville, said on Tuesday he had not laid eyes on the new bill yet.

“We have to see a bill before we go into special session. We have to see how much it’s going to cost. We have to have this information out there, otherwise, I think you go into a special session and you end up wasting people’s time and taxpayer’s money,” McGarvey said.

Bevin called a special session in December to try and tackle pension reform. But after 24 hours lawmakers went home without taking any action.

