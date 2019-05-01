2 Clark County judges shot in Indianapolis

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Two Clark County judges were shot at a White Castle in Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis police.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a White Castle near Illinois and South streets, near Lucas Oil Stadium, according to WTHR.
Indianapolis police said the judges were visiting Indianapolis for a conference and were involved in a disturbance at a nearby bar that continued into the White Castle parking lot.
The names of the victims’ have not been released. Police said one victim was listed in critical condition and the other was listed in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released.
This story will be updated.
