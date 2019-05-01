DerbyTALK! Wednesday Edition

Saturday (DERBY): Data continues to increase the coverage of the next wave of moisture. Some of the rain will have locally heavy downpours. At this time, the greater risk for those will be across central Kentucky. Overall, this looks to be an overcast day with passing areas of showers all the way into the evening. While much of the focus still looks south, the amount of moisture this system has means the rain chance will have to stay in for all of WAVE Country. We will get more data on this setup around lunch today. Stay tuned!!