FORECAST: Gusty t-storms to light the radar starting this afternoon

- Isolated severe wind/hail with t-storms this afternoon
- Isolated severe wind/hail with t-storms Thursday afternoon
- Greater potential for severe wind with t-storms Thursday evening
As we heat up this afternoon, thunderstorms will develop across southern Indiana southward into Kentucky. This looks to be a broken line of cells that will pass through during the evening commute. While the severe risk is low, most (if not all) of them will contain heavy rain and intense lightning. Keep this in mind if you have outdoor plans. We will monitor the setup for the Great Steamboat Race as coverage of the t-storms will not be widespread.
It will be muggy tonight with the risk for t-storms to re-develop near sunrise. Locally heavy rain and intense lightning are expected once again with those that develop.
Thursday will feature a mix of sun/clouds and off/on thunderstorms during the day. While a few could become strong, most will remain below severe limits. That will start to change as we move into Thursday evening. A larger complex of strong thunderstorms will roll in from St. Louis. This could pose a damaging wind threat Thursday evening, mainly west of I-65. We will watch that potential carefully.
The showers on the backside of this complex will be around to start our Friday off but a gap in the action is still showing up for much of afternoon, including the KY Oaks. Let’s hope this holds.
I wish I had better news for Derby Day…but I do not. The next wave still looks to arrive during the daytime periods with a decent shield of rain. Some of that rain could become locally heavy. It is too early to know if that heavier rain will impact Churchill Downs but I would continue to plan for rain and hope we can scale back as we get closer.
TODAY: Hazy sunshine; Breezy; T-storms develop after 3 p.m. (40%); HIGH: 85°
TONIGHT: Evening t-storms (40%); Muggy; T-storms may redevelop near sunrise (40%); LOW: 67°
THURSDAY: Off/on thunderstorms (60%); Some breaks in the action; Coverage increases by evening; HIGH: 85° PARADE: Rain Chance: 40% Wind: SW 14 mph with gusts up to 22 mph possible
OAKS PREVIEW: Showers early, Drier afternoon. Rain Chance: 40% Temp: 75°
DERBY PREVIEW: Rain increases. Especially over KY. Rain Chance: 60% Temp: 70°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.