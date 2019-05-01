MetroSafe: At least 4 people hurt in south Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters had to rescue people from a crash in south Louisville on Tuesday night.
It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of S. Park Road, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near the I-65/I-265 interchange.
When emergency crews arrived firefighters sprang into action to free people who were trapped in cars after the crash, MetroSafe said.
At least four patients were rushed to University Hospital. The severity of their injuries is not yet known.
S. Park Road in closed in the area. The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
