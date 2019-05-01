New LG&E, KU rates go into effect

By Sarah Jackson | May 1, 2019 at 6:02 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 6:02 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New rates go into effect Wednesday for LG&E and KU customers.

The new base rates approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission are lower than those requested by the utilities.

LG&E Electric customers will pay 27 cents more per month plus an increased service charge.

LG&E Gas customers will pay $3.70 more per month plus higher service charges and delivery fees.

Tax credits are also getting ready to expire that will add another $5.50 to a customer’s bill who uses both electric and gas.

