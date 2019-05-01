Man hit by car, killed on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say a pedestrian was hit by a car in southwest Louisville on Tuesday night.
It was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Cane Run Road near the intersection with Lees Lane, MetroSafe confirmed. Cane Run Park is at that intersection.
The man who was hit by the car died at the scene, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Police say the man was crossing Cane Run Road when he was hit by a pickup truck driving southbound. He has not been identified but police believe he was in his 40s or 50s.
The driver of the truck did stop. Officers do not expect to file any charges.
Both directions of Cane Run Road are closed in the area as police investigate.
This story will be updated.
